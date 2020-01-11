Western Downs gets set for Australia Day
THE Western Downs will be the place to be this Australia Day with the Western Downs Regional Council partnering with local community groups to host a range of events which will give residents the chance to head outdoors and have some fun in their local area.
Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Australia Day was a time to share in community pride and relish in the region’s vibrant culture.
“Australia Day is a time to come together and have a laugh with your friends and family and take part in some Aussie traditions like a game of cricket, barefoot bowls, a picnic in the park or a good old fashioned snag on the barbie,” Mr McVeigh said.
“It’s also a time to reflect on how fortunate we are to have such a vibrant and connected local community, and that’s why council is partnering with local community groups to deliver exciting local events for the whole family.
“Six Australia Day events will take place across the region on 26 January, with each event offering a delicious breakfast or lunch and a range of family activities such as live music, games, arts and crafts and amusements.
“Residents are encouraged to come along and join in the fun, and don’t forget to bring along some cash for food, drink and other goodies on the day.
Preparation for the events are well underway and local input is needed in the ever popular ‘Flavour it Your Way’ competition.
Locals are encouraged to visit their butchers in Chinchilla and Miles to nominate a sausage flavour idea, with the winning combo chosen by public vote at the Chinchilla Australia Day event.
“On top of endless family fun, our Australia Day events acknowledge and celebrate those incredible people who go above and beyond in their local communities through Council’s Australia Day Awards 2020,” Mr McVeigh said.
“Award ceremonies will take place at each local event, highlighting our region’s most outstanding residents.”
Mr McVeigh said the first Citizenship Ceremony for the year would also take place on 26 January.
“Council will of course be hosting its special Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day to welcome the region’s newest citizens,” he said.
“This year’s ceremony will take place at the Jandowae Australia Day event at Athlone Cottage, where we’ll officially welcome the region’s newest residents, and I encourage everyone to come along and be a part of this exciting occasion.”
JANDOWAE
Location: Athlone Cottage
Breakfast from 7:00am
Family fun activities from 7:00am
Awards Ceremony from 8:00am
Citizenship Ceremony from 8:30am
CHINCHILLA
Location: Chinchilla Historic Museum
Breakfast from 7:00am
Awards Ceremony from 8:00am
Picnic in the Parkland from 9:00am to 1:00pm
DALBY
Location: Thomas Jack Park
Breakfast from 7:00am
Awards Ceremony from 10:00am
Family fun activities from 7:30am
MILES
Location: Miles Golf Club
Breakfast from 7:30am
Awards Ceremony from 8:30am
Family fun activities from 8:30am
MEANDARRA
Location: Meandarra Bowls Club
Lunch from 1:00pm
Awards Ceremony from 2:00pm
Family fun activities from 2:00pm
WANDOAN
Location: Juandah Heritage Site
Breakfast from 7:00am
Church Service from 8:00am
Awards Ceremony from 8:30am