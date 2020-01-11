Western Downs gets set for Australia Day

THE Western Downs will be the place to be this Australia Day with the Western Downs Regional Council partnering with local community groups to host a range of events which will give residents the chance to head outdoors and have some fun in their local area.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Australia Day was a time to share in community pride and relish in the region’s vibrant culture.

“Australia Day is a time to come together and have a laugh with your friends and family and take part in some Aussie traditions like a game of cricket, barefoot bowls, a picnic in the park or a good old fashioned snag on the barbie,” Mr McVeigh said.

“It’s also a time to reflect on how fortunate we are to have such a vibrant and connected local community, and that’s why council is partnering with local community groups to deliver exciting local events for the whole family.

“Six Australia Day events will take place across the region on 26 January, with each event offering a delicious breakfast or lunch and a range of family activities such as live music, games, arts and crafts and amusements.

“Residents are encouraged to come along and join in the fun, and don’t forget to bring along some cash for food, drink and other goodies on the day.

Preparation for the events are well underway and local input is needed in the ever popular ‘Flavour it Your Way’ competition.

Locals are encouraged to visit their butchers in Chinchilla and Miles to nominate a sausage flavour idea, with the winning combo chosen by public vote at the Chinchilla Australia Day event.

“On top of endless family fun, our Australia Day events acknowledge and celebrate those incredible people who go above and beyond in their local communities through Council’s Australia Day Awards 2020,” Mr McVeigh said.

“Award ceremonies will take place at each local event, highlighting our region’s most outstanding residents.”

Mr McVeigh said the first Citizenship Ceremony for the year would also take place on 26 January.

“Council will of course be hosting its special Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day to welcome the region’s newest citizens,” he said.

“This year’s ceremony will take place at the Jandowae Australia Day event at Athlone Cottage, where we’ll officially welcome the region’s newest residents, and I encourage everyone to come along and be a part of this exciting occasion.”

JANDOWAE

Location: Athlone Cottage

Breakfast from 7:00am

Family fun activities from 7:00am

Awards Ceremony from 8:00am

Citizenship Ceremony from 8:30am

CHINCHILLA

Location: Chinchilla Historic Museum

Breakfast from 7:00am

Awards Ceremony from 8:00am

Picnic in the Parkland from 9:00am to 1:00pm

DALBY

Location: Thomas Jack Park

Breakfast from 7:00am

Awards Ceremony from 10:00am

Family fun activities from 7:30am

MILES

Location: Miles Golf Club

Breakfast from 7:30am

Awards Ceremony from 8:30am

Family fun activities from 8:30am

MEANDARRA

Location: Meandarra Bowls Club

Lunch from 1:00pm

Awards Ceremony from 2:00pm

Family fun activities from 2:00pm

WANDOAN

Location: Juandah Heritage Site

Breakfast from 7:00am

Church Service from 8:00am

Awards Ceremony from 8:30am