GROWTH: Senex annouced domestic gass agreement with Government’s CleanCo Pic: Senex Energy Limited
News

Western Downs gas company signs government retailer

Peta McEachern
9th Mar 2021 1:56 PM
Senex Energy Limited announced a new one-year agreement to supply natural gas to the Queensland Government power generator CleanCo, who have regularly traded with the Australian oil and natural gas company since 2019.

The agreement, which begins in January 2022, will be for 2.55 petajoules of natural gas to be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at a fixed price in line with current market levels.

 

GROWTH: Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies Pic: Senex Energy Limited
Senex Energy managing director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex is proud to be supporting manufacturing and jobs in the broader economy by supplying gas from the Atlas development near Wandoan in western Queensland. Atlas was Australia's first natural gas acreage dedicated to domestic supply.

"The strong ongoing relationship between Senex and CleanCo contributes to security of power supply that helps the recovery of the Queensland and Australian economies," Mr Davies said.

"Senex will continue to build a portfolio of gas sales agreements that support jobs and regional economies as we partner with commercial and industrial customers for long-term and mutually beneficial relationships.

"Each of our long-term and mutually beneficial relationships, with partners also including CSR, Orora, Visy Glass, Alinta Energy and Southern Oil Refining - reinforces Senex's significance as a supplier of natural gas to the east coast market."

 

GROWTH: Senex announced domestic gas projection in the Surat Basin has hit and exceeded production growth, as well as sales revenue. Pic: Senex Energy Limited
Earlier in the month, on February 22, Senex announced their $400 million Surat Basin gas projects were set to exceed production expectations and provide the company with strong earnings growth.

Senex supplies 10 per cent of Queensland's domestic gas and expanded their operations in the Surat basin five years ago, with their successful Atlas project near Wandoan hitting maximum production at the end of February.

