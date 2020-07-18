Menu
BLAZE: A six by six meter fire tore through a shed at 5am this morning, July 18, in Oakey. Pic: Craig Warhurst
News

Downs shed fire under investigation

Peta McEachern
18th Jul 2020 10:26 AM
A SIX by six metre fire tore through a shed at 5am this morning, July 18, in Oakey.

A South West Fire Communications spokeswoman said the fire on Joseph St was put out within minutes.

"We got the call at 5.15am, and crews had the fire under control by 5.44am," she said.

"The shed was filled with general car supplies.

"It is under investigation - an investigator is heading out there this morning."

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics stood by, although no one required assessment or treatment from the crew.

