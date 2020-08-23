Western Downs father and drug dealer escapes jail time

A SERIES of text messages proved to be Joshua Hammermeister’s undoing as he was found to have been distributing dangerous drugs to the community over a period of over five years.

The defendant stood in the docks of the Dalby courthouse as he heard the details of his offences rehashed before him, but was lucky to have escaped jail time according to judge Alexander Horneman-Wren.

Hammermeister pleaded guilty to 14 charges in the Dalby District Court: 11 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, and one count of possessing a thing used in connection with supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard Hammermeister’s address was the subject of a search by police on July 8 last year, and a search revealed three clip seal bags containing methylamphetamine, two clip seal bags containing marijuana, relevant drug paraphernalia, and a mobile phone.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said an investigation of the phone revealed Hammermeister had actually supplied drugs on multiple occasions, and also made several offers to supply between March and April 2014, November 2015, June and July in 2018, and November 2018.

Mr Bishop said the defendant supplied the drugs to support his own addiction.

Defence lawyer Frank Martin told the court the father-of-four had dabbled in speed and marijuana when he was younger, and noted the actual supplies were at the “lower end” of the scale, as he had only dealt one to two points of methylamphetamine at a time.

Mr Martin said he committed a supply offence in 2015 while he was on parole for another incident, which aggravated the circumstances.

The lawyer said the defendant had 10 months to serve in jail as a result of the breach.

Mr Martin said Hammermeister has custody of his three sons, and his mother helped care for them.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it would be startling for the defendant’s mother if he were to be imprisoned for his offences.

“It’s a confronting thing for her to realise that you might not be coming home this afternoon,” he said.

“You better than anyone in this rooms knows what happens when you dabble in drugs.

“Your world unravels.”

Hammermeister agreed, saying his world was “turned upside down”.

For counts one, two, and four through to 11 on the indictment, Hammermeister was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and immediately released on parole.

For count three, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operation period of 18 months.

For the final three counts, he was convicted and not further punished.