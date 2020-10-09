Western Downs farmer spends $2m on grain property

A POWERHOUSE farming family between Meandarra and Condamine has expanded its operation, adding a property worth over two million to its existing property.

Colliers International senior executive of agriculture business Phillip Kelly said the 2157 acre property, Mount Pleasant, was sold for about $1300 per acre – setting the estimated value at $2,804,100.

“That price would be above recent sales in that area, however we need to take into consideration it was a neighbouring property and also the amount of infrastructure on the property,” he said.

“The portion they bought contained all the fixed infrastructure including machinery and workshop sheds, and grain storage facilities.

“Also, about 96 per cent of the property was arable grain production.”

The land sold was a large proportion of the Mount Pleasant property, although a further 2553 acres remains.

“The remaining property is on the market at $1.9 million, and it is pretty much a bare block,” Mr Kelly said.

“It’s predominantly all arable grain production area, and on its dollar per acre, it is considered reasonably good buying in the present market.”

Although the entire property gained some corporate interest, Mr Kelly said the remaining land is too small, and better suited to a Queensland farmer looking to expand close to home.

“It’s ideal for a local buyer in the impediment area for an additional property. Or, even someone from the Inner Downs region or Dalby who’s looking to expand and get a footprint in the Condamine Meandarra area,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said the area is, “considered a reasonably safe winter and summer seasonal area that lends itself to winter and summer cropping.”

“It also lends itself to establishing pasture and operation as a grazing or mixed block.”

“It has an exclusion fence so there’s an added value as far as animal control goes, and it does lend itself towards diversification.”

The Mount Pleasant property originally went to action in June 2020, with locals and corporates eyeing the land off.

“The eventual buyer was showing some interest through that campaign and we were able to negotiate a result from that auction,” Mr Kelly said