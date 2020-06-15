Western Downs farewells true blue mate with heart of gold

BOB THE BUILDER: Robert Taylor, 73, affectionately known as Bob the Builder by friends passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29. Pic: Supplied

THE Western Downs farewelled a special resident of 30 years, who had a heart of gold and passed peacefully doing what he loved.

Robert Taylor, 73, affectionately known as Bob the Builder by friends, passed away peacefully in Kogan on Friday, May 29.

The chippy began life in Port Macquarie NSW, growing up with five sisters, and went on to father two children, Simone and Mark Taylor.

Mark Taylor said his dad was down to earth and had a big heart, always making sure he made time for family and friends.

“Dad was one that never placed value on materialistic things, it was the time you spent with one another that mattered most,” Mr Taylor said.

“You cannot put a value on memories, it has no momentary value and more importantly, no one can take them from you.”

Work ethic and always being willing to lend a hand for a mate, Mr Taylor said, were irreplaceable values his father instilled in him from an early age.

“The fondest recent memories I have of dad is when we worked together finishing off the building of my house,” he said.

“There is nothing better than working on something with your old man, sharing that special bond, forever learning and simply looking over and thinking of how proud you are that he is your dad.”

Robert’s last day on earth was indicative of who he was and how he lived life.

“Dad spent his last day doing what he loved, and it pretty much summed him up; he was building a mate’s bar, which rolled into enjoying a few beers with friends and then retired home to get stuck into a good book,” he said.

“Dad was found in the morning by his close friends, up right in bed, a cup of tea and biscuits to the side, reading glasses on and a book in hand.

“He passed doing what he loved and was surrounded by the those he cherished the most, pictures of his family.”

FAREWELL: Friends gathered for farewell drinks at the Kogan Hotel on Monday, June 8, in celebration of Robert Taylor’s life. Pic: Supplied

Robert had many loves in life, said his son; his family and cherished grandchildren, reading, camping, shooting, fishing, supporting the NSW Origin team, American politics, Neil Diamond, Tom Piper Braised Steak and Onions, Nescafe Blend 43, KFC potato and gravy and his beloved Holden ute.

“Black Betty (was) his beloved Holden ute … yes, he was a bit of a lead foot,” Mr Taylor said.

“Simone and I had a laugh when we came across an infringement notice from a speed camera, and I know what his exact words would have been when he opened that letter: ‘Bastards’.”

Mr Taylor said his dad also seemed to have special bond with animals.

“Animals always seemed to gravitate towards to dad, maybe they sensed he was somewhat isolated in this world due to his hearing loss,” he said.

“That’s the beauty of animals, they don’t need to talk, they just need to be with you, be your companion.”

Robert Taylor’s memory and spirit will live on in the hearts and mind of family and friends.

“Memories are what we have and that’s what makes life and living life so special,” Mr Taylor said.