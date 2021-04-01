Western Downs energy project continues to emit progress

FINANCIAL MILESTONE: An artist's impression of what the Wandoan South Batter Energy Storage System will look like when it is built in late 2021. Picture: Contributed

FINANCIAL MILESTONE: An artist's impression of what the Wandoan South Batter Energy Storage System will look like when it is built in late 2021. Picture: Contributed

Groundbreaking progress has continued to flow for Queensland’s biggest battery energy storage system in the Western Downs.

Vena Energy Australia recently reached financial close for the Wandoan South Battery Energy Storage System which is capable of discharging up to 100 megawatts, and storing 150 megawatt hours of energy, equivalent to powering up to 57,000 Australian homes.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise general manager of energy and infrastructure Lance MacManus congratulated Vena Energy on this milestone.

“With so much energy production undertaken in our region, energy storage facilities will provide solutions to trade power into national grids and help with the transition towards renewable energy,” Mr MacManus said.

“The associated infrastructure needed for these types of innovation for the energy industry will continue to grow and ensure the diversity of energy will remain as long-term economic drivers and contributors for our region.”

Construction started in October 2020, following the 15-year deal signed by Vena Energy and energy retailer AGL Energy, with the battery looking to be fully operational in late 2021.

Vena Energy Australia head Anil Nangia said he was delighted the first stage of the Wandoan South Project was being delivered.

“The Wandoan South BESS represents the first milestone of Vena Energy’s overarching Wandoan South Project, approved to generate up to 650MW of solar electricity, and 450MW of energy storage across several stages,” Mr Nangia said.

Vena Energy was proud to be supporting regional resources and encouraging local employment, expecting to reach a peak of 70 onsite staff during construction.

