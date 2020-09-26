Western Downs energy backed by industry ahead of election

STATE ELECTION PLAN: A coal seam gas production well along the Warrego Highway west of Goombi-Fairmeadow Road, Chinchil.a. Picture: David Martinelli

STATE ELECTION PLAN: A coal seam gas production well along the Warrego Highway west of Goombi-Fairmeadow Road, Chinchil.a. Picture: David Martinelli

AN AUSTRALIAN industry body for oil and gas has outlined the reforms and actions needed to encourage growth in the energy sector in the Western Downs and regional Queensland ahead of the state election.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association’s (APPEA) plan highlights around 20 key reforms to promote the responsible development of Queensland’s oil and gas resources, improve investment certainty, support economic recovery and reduce regulatory burdens across the state.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said there was potential for regulatory reform in Queensland to reduce costs, increase productivity and support and attract further investment in energy supply.

“The industry has helped support the Queensland economy during a tough time and it will continue to power the economy for decades to come,” he said.

READ MORE:

﻿‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

Western Downs council meeting reveals info about cyber attacks

New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library



“Today, nearly 30 per cent of Australia’s LNG production is located in the state and this helps underpin high paying jobs and economic growth in key regional areas such as Gladstone, Toowoomba, Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby.”

Mr McConville said restrictions in other states means there is an ongoing reliance on the sunshine state to do the “heavy lifting” for supplying the east coast gas market.

“It’s imperative that stable and efficient regulatory regimes are in place in the state to support ongoing, long-term investment to increase investment and secure energy supplies,” he said.

“With a tradition of bipartisan support for industry in Queensland, APPEA and its members look forward to working with all sides of politics to position our policy priorities in the lead-up to the October election.”