WESTERN DOWNS ELECTIONS: Rolling coverage

Keep up to date with all the candidates of the Western Downs regional council elections as the results start to roll in

AS THE votes roll in for arguably the most anti-climatic election the Western Downs as seen in recent years, we check in with our candidates before the big announcement.

Paul McVeigh:

While this election campaign has been completely different to his last, Mayor Paul McVeigh is confident that whatever the outcome is, the region will be led by the best.

"I have been really proud of everyone that has put their hand up," Cr McVeigh said.

"It certainly has been different this time around and it has been unfortunate that we haven't been able to celebrate with each other but everyone has done a great job getting out there as much as they can."

Although re-electing for the top position Cr McVeigh said it hasn't gotten him out of house chores.

"My wife had me changing light bulbs and I am sure I'll be painting tomorrow," Cr McVeigh laughed.

"I have had a lot of texts from people inside and outside the community wishing me luck which has been great, I really appreciate it."

If re-elected, Cr McVeigh wants to keep pushing the region forward and continue to strengthen the councils relationship with both State and Federal Government.

"It's not an easy thing to do to maintain a relationship but it is something that I have tried to do over these last four years and will hopefully continue to do."

"I'm also excited to see the rest of the results around Queensland because we all do work together and those relationships are now more important than ever."

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh poses for photos in the council chambers in Dalby, Queensland, Monday, February 10, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Glenn Strandquist: Glenn was also in the mayoral race and was contacted. A message has been left and he may comment at a later date.

Glenn Strandquist.

Kylie Bourne:

Mrs Bourne spent her election day as normal as possible considering the self isolation.

"No superstitions or anything like that, we have just tried to keep it as normal as possible," Mrs Bourne laughed.

Despite the last week of the election campaign being deterred by the banning of mass gatherings, Mrs Bourne is optimistic that the people of the Western Downs will still take the time and vote for the people who they think will do they best job.

"It has been really unfortunate that over the last week or so, a lot of community events have been cancelled.

"Not only from a campaign view but a lot of locals have missed out on hosting these events which has been sad to see."

While Mrs Bourne won't be glued to the computer screen tonight, she will be checking in on it every now and then.

"I think they will get a lot of the bigger stuff out of the way first.

"I will have a look tonight but I would think it would be around lunch time Sunday before we get any real confirmation."

Kylie Bourne

Kay Mcguire:

This election has been very different Kaye spending the day in self isolation relaxing and reading.

"I'm at home taking the self-isolation very seriously and I'm hoping everyone else out there are keeping and being safe as well," she said.

"Facebook has been really amazing with many great positive messages.

"I was looking at my memories and exactly two years we were celebrating the Commonwealth Games torch coming through Dalby which didn't feel that long ago.

"If we are all doing the right thing during this time and staying home as much as we can, our streets will be open again to celebrate in."

Kaye like so many others isn't too stressed, is playing the waiting game and will continue to check the website on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Councillor Kaye Mcguire.

Rohan May:

Mr May has spent his election day as quiet and as relaxed as possible.

"A lot of us spent the morning going around and picking our elections signs up which was a great way to see everybody.

"I would have liked to of been at the polling booths but it is what it is."

Although happy with his overall campaign Mr May still would have liked to take the opportunity over the last week to continue making connections.

"This last week especially has been difficult with everything that has been going on.

"I would have loved to go door knocking and really get out there into the community but this is the way that it has happened."

While many of the other candidates are taking a more relaxed approach to watch the results unfold, Mr May said that he will be keeping up with the results.

"I'll be one of the first ones on there watching what happens," Mr May laughed.

Rohan May

Donna Ashurst

Like so many others it was a pretty normal day for Donna as she spent the day cleaning and washing the house.

Not too worried at the moment, she is also playing the waiting game and tonight while having dinner at home with her family, she will be keeping an eye on the results.

"Once they start counting the votes, we have an idea of who the mayor will be because they count them first," she said.

"I'll check the results every hour or so and I will relax and chill out a bit.

"Tomorrow there will be more activity and that's when we will really have a feel of how things are falling."

Councillor Donna Ashurst

Megan James:

Like many of the other candidates, Mrs James has enjoyed a quiet day and has taken the time to reflect on how much an appointment would mean to her.

"It's really put into perspective for me how frustrating this last week would have been for council.

"So much has gone on that hopefully once this election gets sorted, whoever is appointed can get in there and get moving to give our people the support they need."

Despite a lot of the last weeks get to know the candidate events getting cancelled, Mrs James is still optimistic that she has done enough to secure a seat.

"I don't think that an election comes down what you have done in you last week of the campaign," Mrs James laughed.

"For me personally it is about what you have contributed to the community and the area your whole life.

"It does upset me that if I were to be successful, I won't really be able to go out into our community like I would have because of self-isolation and social distancing.

"I really want to get to know our people."

Mrs James will enjoy a quiet night with her family but will still be checking in on the results as they unfold.

"It's still a really exciting time for me.

"I am aware postal voting is a very long process but the main thing was to keep everyone safe and I think everyone has done a great job doing that."

Megan James

George Moore:

Although the result roll out is a little less climatic due to postal voting, Mr Moore can't wait for the finish.

"It's a race and everyone wants to see who wins regardless." Mr Moore laughed.

The former councillor has enjoyed a peaceful day driving around the region collecting his election signs and reflecting on how the region can move forward.

"I don't think that there has been a more critical time for us to get in there and get the ball rolling.

"It has been frustrating that we haven't been able to get out and talk to as many people as I would have liked.

"A lot of the chain events went ahead we just didn't have the Western Downs public attend which was strange.

"However, it is really important that we carry through with self-isolation and social distancing the squash this as soon as possible."

George Moore

Peter Saxelby:

Today marked the official end of the campaign for Peter as he sent his day travelling around in the car collecting his signs.

Driving everywhere from Wandoan, Tara, Monnie, The Gums, Condamine, Dalby and Chinchilla it took up most of his time.

As fir how he is feeling he said the best way to describe it is nervous.

"I'm also feeling a little apprehensive," he said.

"I don't know what to expect as there are still a lot of postal votes to come in and I'm not 100 per cent certain because I've heard not everyone has voted.

"So, it will be interesting to see what happens and hopefully we will know the results by early next week."

Peter Saxelby

Greg Olm:

For Greg he treated today the as the same yesterday and nothing really changed.

He has been feeding cattle and spending some time with them.

Knowing he can't really do much more at this point in time, he will be waiting patiently for the votes to be counted.

"I am hopeful that I get in because that was always the ambition from this," he said.

"I still feel like I a bit more that I would like to achieve.

"But I guess we'll know more on Monday."

Greg Olm

Celeste Nelson:

Celeste had a very busy day joining together as a group and collecting the election day signs.

Once she finished that it was off to the shops so she could buy groceries for her family, adhering to the social distancing rules and one person leaving the house at one time.

"I've had a busy day and haven't had much time to think," she said.

"I feeling good.

"I've been true to myself throughout this campaign and followed what I believe is right so in the end I've done what I can and the votes will fall as they do."

Trying not to look at the results too much, Celeste will check the mayor results tonight and tomorrow check them as minimal times as possible.

"I'll probably check them more than what I want to tomorrow," she joked.

"I've got a day planned at home with my son of jigsaw puzzles, gardening and painting to keep me distracted a little bit."

FRESH EYES: Celeste Nelson is throwing her hat in the ring for Western Downs Regional Council. Contributed

Ian Rasmussen: Ian was contacted and a message has been left. He may comment at a later date.

Carolyn Tillman: Carolyn was contacted and a message has been left. She may comment at a later date.

Andrew Smith: Andrew was contacted and s message has been left. She may comment at a later date.

Leigh-Anne Ryan: Leigh-Anne was contacted and a message has been left. He may comment at a later date.

Sam Condon: Sam was contacted and a message has been left. He may comment at a later date.

Glen Shipway: Glen was contacted and s message has been left. He may comment at a later date.