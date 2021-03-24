Western Downs’ economy generates wealth of $5.54 billion

BOOMING ECONOMY: The Western Downs economy is surging ahead with the latest data pointing to an increase in the region’s Gross Regional Product, which has reached a record $5.54 billion. Picture: WDRC

The net wealth of the Western Downs has reached astronomical heights with the latest data revealing the region’s Gross Regional Product was worth $5.54 billion.

For the end of the last financial year, the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research recorded a 3 per cent increase in the region‘s GRP, which was the measure of net wealth generated by the local economy.

Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh said the latest figures demonstrated the region’s open for business attitude was delivering results and driving economic certainty.

“The Western Downs is at the forefront of new and innovative investment opportunities and it's great to see this continued activity boosting our local economy and delivering more jobs and prosperity,” Cr McVeigh said.

“The current level of activity in the region is a strong sign of confidence for both existing businesses and future investors.

“Despite the challenges of 2020 and percentage decreases in some neighbouring regions and Queensland more broadly, the Western Downs is pushing ahead, and council is building on this growth.”

Cr McVeigh said council had delivered several initiatives under its COVID-19 recovery package, which included waiving building, plumbing and planning fees, waiving infrastructure charges on targeted developments, while delivering recovery sessions for local business.

“We’re also delivering several major projects across the Western Downs to enhance the region’s recreational spaces and drive tourism opportunities for the future,” he said.

“The latest Gross Regional Product data is a testament to the people that make our region the economic powerhouse it's becoming.”

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise CEO Ali Davenport said the Western Downs was a driving force in regional Queensland’s economy.

“It’s fantastic to see these record figures which demonstrate the strength of the Western Downs region as it becomes the energy capital of Australia, while still growing the local sectors of agriculture and manufacturing,” Ms Davenport said.

“The Western Downs Regional Council has done an excellent job to help the local community recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

“Their $50 million recovery package helped to give the region the economic certainty to emerge through the pandemic stronger than before as it helped secure and create jobs and no doubt contributed to these impressive economic growth figures.”

