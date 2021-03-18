Western Downs driver sentenced for drug driving

IN COURT: Michael Gary Blinco faced Chinchilla court for drug driving. Pic: John Appleyard

IN COURT: Michael Gary Blinco faced Chinchilla court for drug driving. Pic: John Appleyard

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police pulled over an elderly driver on Chinchilla Wondai Road who had illegal drugs in his system.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said the incident occurred at Durong on February 2.

On Thursday, March 18, Michael Gary Blinco pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug, marijuana, was in his system.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Blinco $200 for the offence and disqualified his licence for one month.