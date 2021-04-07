Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: A man has been charged with multiple alleged offences after police found his car submerged in floodwaters near Tara. Pic:Hannah Millerick/The Australian
CHARGED: A man has been charged with multiple alleged offences after police found his car submerged in floodwaters near Tara. Pic:Hannah Millerick/The Australian
Crime

Western Downs driver allegedly on drugs stuck in floodwaters

Peta McEachern
7th Apr 2021 3:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 53-year-old New South Wales man who had been travelling along the Leichhardt Highway in Moonie near Tara, drove through dangerous floodwaters while allegedly high on drugs.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said at about 6pm on Tuesday, April 6, the Tacumwal man ignored road closure signs along the highway near Wild Horse Paradise Crossing.

“The car was stuck in floodwaters, it was quite submerged, police found the driver and passengers walking on the side of the road,” she said.

The spokeswoman said police noticed the driver had slurred speech and carried out a positive roadside drug test, prompting officers to transport the man to Tara Hospital for further blood tests.

The Toyota RAV4 was still on the highway at 3pm on Wednesday, April 7, awaiting the Western Downs Regional Council to organise a tow truck.

The man was issued with a notice to appear in court for drug driving and driving through road closure signs.

court driving into flooded water drug driver flood waters leichhardt highway moonie commuinty tara police western downs crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted nearly four times the limit on country road

        Premium Content Man busted nearly four times the limit on country road

        Crime A Western Downs man was told by a magistrate that he risked injury to himself and to others, after he returned a reading of 0.192 roadside.

        Young man suffers serious injuries in farming accident

        Premium Content Young man suffers serious injuries in farming accident

        News A young man is in a serious condition after he injured his arm on a rural property...

        Flood warning for waterways across south west Queensland

        Flood warning for waterways across south west Queensland

        Weather FREE STORY: After recent rainfalls filled catchments across the Western Downs and...

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding