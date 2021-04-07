Western Downs driver allegedly on drugs stuck in floodwaters

CHARGED: A man has been charged with multiple alleged offences after police found his car submerged in floodwaters near Tara. Pic:Hannah Millerick/The Australian

A 53-year-old New South Wales man who had been travelling along the Leichhardt Highway in Moonie near Tara, drove through dangerous floodwaters while allegedly high on drugs.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said at about 6pm on Tuesday, April 6, the Tacumwal man ignored road closure signs along the highway near Wild Horse Paradise Crossing.

“The car was stuck in floodwaters, it was quite submerged, police found the driver and passengers walking on the side of the road,” she said.

The spokeswoman said police noticed the driver had slurred speech and carried out a positive roadside drug test, prompting officers to transport the man to Tara Hospital for further blood tests.

The Toyota RAV4 was still on the highway at 3pm on Wednesday, April 7, awaiting the Western Downs Regional Council to organise a tow truck.

The man was issued with a notice to appear in court for drug driving and driving through road closure signs.