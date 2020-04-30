Western Downs dog owners to save in new COVID-19 scheme

COUNCIL is incentivising the desexing of dogs with a new initiative aimed at easing the financial burdens on dog-owning families.

Desexed dog registration fees will be waived until the end of next financial year as part of Western Downs Regional Council’s comprehensive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs and energise the economy.

Under the Rates, Fees and Charges Relief Program announced as part of the $50 million Recovery Package today, Council will waive registration fees for desexed dogs until 30 June, 2021.

Planning, Environment and Agribusiness councillor Andrew Smith said this was an important part of council’s commitment to reducing the financial burden on families during this unprecedented time.

“We understand many families are doing it tough due to the coronavirus health crisis so this initiative will ensure they have one less thing to worry about, Cr Smith said.

“Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package is a massive commitment from Council, unlike anything we have ever seen before, and probably will ever see again.

“A key part of this Package is the inclusion of targeted relief on rates, fees and charges – supporting those in the community who need it most and helping our region bounce back stronger than ever before.

“Our four-legged friends are a much-loved part of the family, and this initiative will not only reduce the pressure on the family budget but will also give people more incentive to have their dogs desexed with their local vet.

“While this is financial relief for families, Council is continuing to enforce responsible pet ownership across the region and it’s great to see so many locals heading outdoors and walking their pets on a leash as part of their daily exercise routine.

Residents seeking register a new dog or renew their current registrations will not need to apply for the fee waiver. Council will factor this into the system as part of the normal registration and renewal process.

For more information on Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.