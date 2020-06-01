Western Downs develops a taste for ‘Library Takeaway’

TAKEAWAY SUCCESS: Western Downs readers were still able to enjoy the classics during COVID-19 restrictions

WESTERN Downs Libraries are celebrating their reopening after dishing up a successful 'Library Takeaway' program during the COVID-19 restrictions.

The region-wide Library Takeaway initiative was launched by Western Downs Libraries on 3 April to ensure communities were able to access vital library resources during the recent coronavirus health crisis.

2,185 library items were issued throughout April with hundreds of home deliveries and local pick-ups for residents across the region.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire was proud to see such a positive community response to the Library Takeaway approach.

"Although our libraries had to close for over a month due to the coronavirus restrictions, our staff remained busy supporting members with online borrowing, collection and delivery services," she said.

"We have nine library branches across the region that are very popular within our communities and it was great to see so many people continuing to utilise our library materials during the shutdown period.

"We're fortunate to have fantastic online resources available which proved to be very popular with the number of online users increasing by 163% and audiobook borrowing increasing by 358%.

"Our libraries have reopened with important social distancing protocols in place and it has been great to welcome our wonderful customers back into the library again."

Although some services remain unavailable, Western Downs Libraries branches have now reopened under normal operating hours with a Stage 2 COVID Safe limit of 20 people permitted in the library at any one time.

Branches across the region are also continuing to provide a 'click and collect' fuss-free reservation service for all library members.

Library membership is free for all Western Downs residents. To find out more about your local library branch visit www.westerndownslibraries.com or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).