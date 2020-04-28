Western Downs councillors vote on region’s deputy mayor

FOCUSED on teamwork, infrastructure and creating job, councillor Andrew Smith is confident he can deliver these during his second term as the Western Downs’ deputy mayor.

The Western Downs Regional Council held their first post-election meeting yesterday, where Cr Smith was endorsed by his fellow councillors for the position.

He said it was am honour to both be elected and to serve in the position for the next four years.

“I’m excited to be heading into another four-year term with such a strong council team,” Cr Smith said.

“I like to think I’m pretty straight down the line and have some common sense, but more importantly, I like to work as a team.”

“We have a very serious job to do, but I encourage us not to take ourselves too seriously.

“We have to enjoy it and have fun playing our roles.”

Supporting mayor Cr Paul McVeigh for the past four years, Cr Smith will play a lead role in supporting him for the next four years.

With one councillor returning after not serving for the 2016-2019 term and two new faces at the council table this year, Cr Smith said his priority is to make sure they all work well as a team.

“The most important points in regards to working in any government is to work as a unified team,” he said.

“You will always achieve more when you play as a team.”

“Each councillor has their priorities, but it’s crucial we deliver them as a team.

“I look forward to working together with my fellow councillors to delivering on these.”

The other thing that Cr Smith is hoping he can achieve in his role is to bring infrastructure back into the community and play a role in job creation.

“Quite often job creation can be seen as state or federal issue, and it is,” he said.

“However, there is so much that we can do in that space to help create an economic activity which in turn creates jobs.

“I look forward to that.”

Due to COVID-19, Cr Smith’s second term will start a lot differently than his last, but he said he is up for the task.

“COVID-19 is a challenge, but we have been elected as the leaders for the region and it’s our time to lead.”

Already spending two full days last week dealing with virus outcomes, yesterday’s meeting was also spent addressing what they can do.

Today Cr Smith was delighted to have endorsed a $50 million stimulus package announced by the mayor for the region delivering of boosting jobs and the economy.

“That’s an amazing reap for this council, and I think it shows the good work that has been done previously to get us into a financial position where we have been able to do this,” he said.

“I don’t think there are too many councils in Queensland that will put a stimulus package back into their council area like the Western Downs.

“It comes down to a great partnership between the council and the community.”

“We now go into budgets and will have a budget to deliver on top of this stimulus package.

“It will be separate and I can guarantee it will be a firm, progressive budget.

“We need to deliver back into our community and stay strong.”