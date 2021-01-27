COINCIL: Western Downs Council to save money under new waste project. Pic: Supplied

The Western Downs Regional Council will be moving ahead in joint partnership with the Toowoomba Regional Council’s new waste and recyclables project which is set to slash costs for ratepayers and council.

At a Western Downs Regional Council ordinary meeting in Chinchilla on Wednesday, January 20, council passed a motion to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the neighbouring council.

The approval of the MoU is a nonbinding legal agreement from the Western Downs Council, expressing their willingness to move ahead with the waste project.

TRC Water and Waste Committee portfolio leader Nancy Sommerfield said the proposed business model would come into effect when their current waste contract expires in 2023, and the WDRC’s in 2022.

“The respective contract expiry dates offered a chance to explore a joint procurement process that delivers separate contracts to each council,” Ms Sommerfield said.

“This approach has been adopted successfully by several other local government groups across Queensland.

“Apart from improving procurement efficiency, there are potential cost savings that can be achieved through economies of scale where a single contractor has the chance to secure multiple contracts.

“There will be further benefits from establishing a collaborative relationship with WDRC in anticipation of developing our operations to cater for any future waste management opportunities.”

During the WDRC meeting, Water Wastewater, and Gas councillor Peter Saxelby asked the chamber, that if the project isn’t ideal, would the Western Downs Council be within their power to pull their support?

After hearing they can indeed backout, all councillors voted in favour of moving ahead with the joint project.