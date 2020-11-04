Western Downs Council petitioned to fix dangerous unsealed road

PETITION FOR UPGRADES: Western Downs Regional Council received petition this year requesting the upgrade of Warra Canaga Creek Road. Picture: Google Maps

PETITION FOR UPGRADES: Western Downs Regional Council received petition this year requesting the upgrade of Warra Canaga Creek Road. Picture: Google Maps

A POPULAR yet dangerous unsealed road in the Western Downs was not considered a “higher priority” by council despite concerned residents petitioning for upgrades.

Western Downs Regional Council recently received a petition requesting the upgrade of Warra Canaga Creek Rd near Warra.

Located only a few minutes outside of Warra, the dirt road is a popular route travelled by residents heading out to rural properties in the surrounding areas.

Council documents indicated the petition was presented at the August ordinary meeting, with a brief report of the petition presented to council at their October 28 meeting.

The report states Warra Canaga Creek Rd is a “lower order main road” that’s included within their local roads of regional significance network, and was eligible for funding.

However, the report stipulates it wasn’t on the forward program for upgrades, as other roads in the Western Downs network are considered “higher priority”.

Warra Canaga Creek Road is only a short drive from Warra. Picture: Google Maps

It can be revealed that council undertakes maintenance of Warra Canaga Creek Rd as part of the Road Maintenance Performance Contract (RPMC) with the Department of Transport of Main Roads (DTMR).

“In the last two years approximately $500,000 of RPMC funding has been expended on maintenance on this road,” the document said.

“The request for an upgrade is not within the scope of the RPMC and published forward programs from DTMR do not include this road as a priority for upgrade.”

In contrast to this, council documents stated DTMR has recently contracted council to undertake “significant rehabilitation works” on the road, totalling $2.67 million.

“This work was funded as prior works ahead of a reseal on the road,” the documents said.

“The work excluded bitumen upgrades to the road, and was limited to rehabilitation on the existing road asset, and only some minor widening where appropriate.”

The petition has been forward to DTMR for consideration, however no response has been received as yet.

You can find the report on council’s website here.