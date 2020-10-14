Western Downs Council changes CEO complaints policy

THE Western Downs Region Council has changed the organisation’s complaints policy to keep up with the Crime and Corruption Act.

At the latest council meeting, all councillors voted to change the policy regarding CEO Ross Musgrove, in accordance with section 48A of the Crime and Corruption Act (2001).

A council spokeswoman said the policy change is a minor administrative amendment, “for all Queensland Councils as required under Queensland Government legislation”.

The spokeswoman noted that there have been no complaints made about the CEO in that past 12 months.

The policy has changed how council, including councillors, employees and contractors, handle a complaint against the CEO, which may involve corrupt conduct.

A council report said the change was intended to; ‘comply with section 48A of the Crime and Corruption Act (2001), promote public confidence in the way suspected corrupt conduct of the CEO for Council is dealt with, (and to) promote accountability, integrity and transparency in the way Council deals with a complaint that is suspected to involve, or may involve, corrupt conduct of the CEO.”

The changes will mean mayor Paul McVeigh, and the customer support and governance manager Peter Greet, will handle complaints made about the CEO and will also be obligated to notify the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission if they suspect the complaint may involve corrupt conduct.

“Should the nominated person decide that a complaint, or information or matter, about alleged corrupt conduct of the CEO is not required to be notified to the CCC under section 38, the nominated person must make a record of the decision that complies with section 40A of the CC Act,” the report said.