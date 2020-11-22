Western Downs cotton communities receive funding boost

VITAL FUNDING: The Rotary Club in Dalby was one of four community groups in the Western and Darling Downs which received funding. Lee Irwin (second from right) is pictured with Rotarians Frank Bach, Shirley Mellor, Jean Bach and Peter Wylie.

SCHOOLS, sports clubs and a rural fire brigade were among the 30 not-for-profit organisations in regional cotton-growing communities to receive a $5,000 boost from the Aussie Cotton Farmers Grow Communities program.

Five organisations in the Western and Darling Downs were a part of this cluster of groups, which included the Rotary Club of Dalby, the Cecil Plains History Group, the Friends of Jondaryan Woolshed Inc, the 11th Light Horse Darling Downs Troop Inc and the Wheatlands Primary P and C Association.

This year marked the seventh round of the Aussie Cotton Farmers Grow Communities program, in partnership with the Crop Science division of Bayer and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

Cotton growers nominated each of the not-for-profits that are receiving funds, which will help strengthen community resilience and positively impact on the wellbeing of cotton-growing communities.

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said a consistent theme across nominations was a strong desire to boost morale and maintain community spirit in the face of drought.

"Local cotton growing communities, already dealing with the stresses of sustained drought, have told us of the additional strain caused by COVID-19 restrictions," she said.

"For these groups, normal fundraising activities have been turned on their head with local businesses, already struggling to survive, unable to lend their support to these community organisations.

"This year we've seen many groups seeking support to develop and build organisational and community resilience.

"Their determination to see their communities thrive, despite the challenges they face, is inspiring," Ms Egleton said.

The Rotary Club of Dalby will be using the grant to upgrade their existing catering trailer, while the 11th Light Horse Darling Downs Troop will upgrade facilities which house historical memorabilia.

Organisation resilience and an installation of a rainwater tank and display stands will be completed by the Cecil Plains History Group, while the Friends of Jondaryan Woolshed will enhance the preservation of their history through exhibit fencing to protect historical artefacts.

The Wheatlands Primary P and C Association will be then be improving student learning opportunities through the provision of a protected outdoor space with their funding.