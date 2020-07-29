Menu
An officer has been unable to return to work after an injury sustained on the job.
Crime

Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

Meg Gannon
29th Jul 2020 5:30 PM
A TARA police officer who suffered body and facial injuries during a disturbance near Tara is yet to return to work.

During the bail application of Darcy James Collins, charged with “serious assault – assault/resist/obstruct police officer/person acting in aid of a police officer”, police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the officer was still recovering from his injuries, and could not sit down as a result of the incident.

The officer was allegedly bitten by one of Collins’ dogs when police were at his residence investigating a neighbourhood disturbance.

It is alleged Collins his under his car for 40 minutes telling police they were “going to kill” him before the “pigging-style” dog ran at the officer and bit him.

Police were forced to shoot the dog.

