Western Downs community groups receive $400,000 in funding

COMMUNITY hubs are getting a new lease on life, local sports grounds are being improved and milestone events in the Western Downs are going to be celebrated in style – as part of the latest funding round from QGC’s Communities Fund.

Sixteen community groups across the region received funding from QGC, who granted $400,000 to deliver and improve much needed local projects.

Recipients were chosen from towns including Chinchilla, Brigalow, Miles, Tara, Wandoan. Condamine, Dalby, and Jandowae.

For the first time, the QGC Communities Fund has been opened to groups in the township of Taroom, with the Taroom Kindergarten and the Taroom Shire Cancer and Palliative Care group receiving assistance to deliver vital building improvements.

Chinchilla local, Shell’s QGC business construction manager and ambassador of the project Luke Cass, said he was proud to see so many great projects supported across the region in 2020.

Luke Cass QQC Wells Project Manager speaking at the QGC Community fund breakfast at the Club Hotel on wednesday, February 19.

“I’m really passionate about this program, I’ve seen the good it can do in the community and I’ve seen it first-hand since its inception in 2015 and seen how it makes a real difference to the community and making it more liveable,” Mr Cass said.

“This fund is a direct result of feedback from the community.. to undertake vital projects which keep the Western Downs a great place to live, and we’re working to achieve that.

“It’s a part of QGCs social investment strategy to create jobs, build stronger first nations, and create regional economic development.”

Chinchilla Race Club President Don Critch said the grant they’d received meant they could overhaul and upgrade the kitchen at the racecourse in time for the biggest meets of the year in November and December.

Don Critch said he’s hoping it will also improve the club’s abilities to fundraise in the future.

“We’re now able to do something that’s badly needed,” Mr. Critch said.

“It’s a great feeling and allows us to continue supporting other community groups wanting to use the facilities as well.”

Since 2015, the Communities Fund has provided over $4 million to deliver projects aimed across the Western Downs, Taroom and Gladstone regions.

Below is the list of community groups that will be receiving funding: