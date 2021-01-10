Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

Community pride will make the Western Downs come alive this Australia Day, as the region comes together to celebrate all things great about our country, our region, and its people.

Western Downs Regional Council is partnering with local community groups to run several events on January 26, giving residents the chance to head outdoors and have some fun in their local area.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Australia Day was a time to share in community pride and relish in the region’s vibrant culture.

“Australia Day is a time to come together and have a good time with your friends and family and reflect on what it means to be an Australian,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“It’s also a time to celebrate how lucky we are to have such a vibrant and connected local community, and that’s why Council is partnering with local community groups to deliver exciting local events for the whole family.

“Six Australia Day events will take place across the region… each event offering a delicious breakfast or lunch and a range of family activities such as live music, games, and amusements.”

Mayor McVeigh said the first Citizenship Ceremony for the year will take place on 26 January.

“Our Australia Day events acknowledge and celebrate those incredible people who go above and beyond in their local communities through Council’s Australia Day Awards 2021,” he said.

“Award ceremonies will take place at each local event, highlighting our region’s most outstanding residents.

“Council will of course be hosting its special Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day to welcome the region’s newest citizens.

“This year’s ceremony will take place at the Dalby Australia Day event at Thomas Jack Park, where we’ll officially welcome the region’s newest residents, and I encourage everyone to come along and be a part of this exciting occasion.”

For more information about what’s planned for your local area, visit Council’s website HERE.