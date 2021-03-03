Western Downs businesswomen leading the charge online

BUSINESS WOMEN: An eCommerce Peer Group met for the first time on February 24 for a Social Media Bootcamp in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

BUSINESS WOMEN: An eCommerce Peer Group met for the first time on February 24 for a Social Media Bootcamp in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

A group of inspiring Western Downs businesswomen joined forces in Chinchilla to break down geological barriers and successfully strengthen their digital presence thanks to a Business Navigator program.

The eCommerce peer group met on Wednesday, February 24, for a social media bootcamp to sharpen their skillsets on how to build their online brand by focusing on social media strategies, content scheduling, and defining audiences.

Chinchilla’s Petunias Fashion owner Petrina O’Sullivan said the brainstorming session was extremely useful.

“It’s given me the confidence to try different things in my storytelling,” she said.

“(It also) provided me with some really useful information regarding good governance with sharing and tagging posts.”

Business Navigator Western Downs digital marketing adviser, Ailsa Cass said it was fantastic to bring together eCommerce business owners as many are sole operators who don’t usually get the opportunity to discuss ideas and challenges.

“eCommerce has provided such opportunity for our region which is no longer limited by geography,” Mrs Cass said.

“One thing is for certain in today’s highly competitive online environment, the need to stand out is no longer a nice to do, but a necessity to gain attention and build a connection with your audience.”

Business Navigator Western Downs is supported by Shell QGC and run by Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, although the social media program was delivered by Content Marketing Agency, Media Mortar who plans to run two more sessions in May and August.

For more information about how Business Navigator Western Downs can help grow your business visit here.