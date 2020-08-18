Western Downs businesses selected for global program

EMERGING EXPORTERS: The Shell's QGC Emerging Exporters Program delivered by TSBE is continuing to provide valuable support for local businesses.

EMERGING EXPORTERS: The Shell's QGC Emerging Exporters Program delivered by TSBE is continuing to provide valuable support for local businesses.

SIX Western Downs businesses have been selected for an exclusive, unique program that will see them explore international exportation opportunities.

The businesses are participating in the program including Coggan Farms, Devon Court Stud, Fraser Valuers, Janke Australia, Morrissey & Co and Rangeland Quality Meats.

The Shell’s QGC Emerging Exporters Program delivered by TSBE is continuing to provide valuable support for local businesses in the Western Downs looking to explore new export markets.

The targeted workshop program recently delivered over two days, provided detailed information designed to increase awareness and build capability of participants exploring global opportunities.

The interactive nature of the program encourages participants to identify opportunities, barriers and pathways to implement change and develop their business for export success.

The Western Downs businesses are looking to diversify their markets and navigate their way through the complexity of doing business overseas through the support of Shell QGC’s Emerging Exporters Program, with the aim of developing the companies for export and assisting with their journey over the 12 month program.

EMERGING EXPORTERS: The Shell's QGC Emerging Exporters Program delivered by TSBE is continuing to provide valuable support for local businesses.

With the support provided through TSBE, the 2020 Shell’s QGC Emerging Exporters cohort have now completed their tailored workshop program and have developed a greater understanding of the export process.

“While we are looking at new markets for participants, understanding the process for export and business planning is key to the long-term success of any export business,” TSBE Export Manager Justin Heaven said.

The Emerging Exporters program facilitates training, networking opportunities and mentoring for participants through the program, connecting businesses with the service and industry providers critical for the long term success of their export business.

Guest presenters were happy to share their learnings and key messages to this year’s cohort to enhance their learning and understanding of the considerations for developing international trade opportunities.

The program provided opportunity to connect with a range of industry professionals, with representatives from Austrade, Simplicity Australia, Bow Creek Agribusiness, DMS Creative, National Australia Bank, Seaway Logistics, Clifford Gouldson Lawyers and Western Union providing well-rounded and balanced information to the cohort.

To find out more about the program and international opportunities, visit www.tsbe.com.au