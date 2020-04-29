Western Downs business to receive $100k funding

A Western Downs business will expand operations through the southwest with the funding.

Chinchilla-based business RiE will make use of a $100,000 Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) grant to help boost its ability to test equipment in the coal seam gas and energy sectors, Maranoa MP David Littleproud said today.

“One of my top goals as the Maranoa MP is to see our businesses meeting their potential through improved infrastructure,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Congratulations to RiE, for their foresight and determination to grow their business and boost production to serve more clients in the Surat and Eromanga regions.

“With the help of this $100,000 grant, RiE will set up a testing laboratory in Roma, a mobile service to support drilling and exploration clients in more remote areas, buy a 4WD to reach clients in isolated areas and improve their current service capacity.

“This is an exciting time for RiE who employ local people to meet the needs in the CSG and energy sector.

“It’s this type of innovation that helps cement a future, job opportunities for our youth, so that they can build a life and home in Chinchilla or other parts of the Surat Basin.”

Two hundred projects worth more than $215 million dollars are being supported through the MMF. The Federal Government is contributing $48.3 million.

The Industry, Science and Technology minister Karen Andrews said the projects are expected to create 2,600 Australian jobs and were about preparing Australian manufacturing beyond COVID-19 and the challenges of today.

“We established the MMF before the coronavirus pandemic to help small and

medium sized manufacturers invest in capital equipment and new technologies to

transform and upgrade their manufacturing operations,” Minister Andrews said.

The MMF builds on other Federal Government investments in manufacturing growth

and competitiveness, including the $100 million Advanced Manufacturing Fund, the

Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, the Entrepreneurs’ Programme, and the

$40 million Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre.

For more information on the Manufacturing Modernisation Fund visit

www.business.gov.au/MMF.