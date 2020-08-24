JOBS POWERHOUSE: The local firm turning heads

SINCE purchasing Janke Australia in 2017, owner and director Michael Pearson has turned the business into a powerhouse, led by a team of experts in the field of agricultural manufacturing.

Now, Janke Australia is one of the newest members of the Emerging Exporters Program for 2020, run by the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.

Mr Pearson is only the third owner of Janke Australia since its inception, and their inclusion in the Emerging Exporters Program will be a positive step forward in expanding their business beyond Australia.

"We've been having a Tsunami of designs since purchasing Janke and have achieved five patents since I've purchased it," Mr Pearson said.

"With the Emerging Exporters Program, we're hoping to take that to a broader international audience.

"It means that hopefully we can employ more people and bring more skills back to Australian manufacturing.

"There's a shortage of skilled labour in Australia, so it's important to have good people working for you."

With Mr Pearson at the helm, Janke Australia has made its mark as a leading agricultural business, and has an expansive national market.

"Janke is an agricultural manufacturing company that sells products all around Australia," Mr Pearson said.

"The local farmers are our customers, but the business is not a local business in that regards, it's a national business."

The the guidance of TSBE and the success of the 2019 cohort looming large, the team at Janke hope to grow their business over the next 12 months and build an international client base as expansive as its national one.

"The goal is to sell more stuff overseas, and raise the turnover and profile of our business," Mr Pearson said.

"We want to learn how to export - what are the steps involved, and the nuts and bolts of being a large export entity."