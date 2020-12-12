Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online platform

ENJOY ART: Our region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world to deliver an innovative new online platform to celebrate local artists. Pic: Supplied

ENJOY ART: Our region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world to deliver an innovative new online platform to celebrate local artists. Pic: Supplied

THE region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world with Western Downs Regional Council delivering an innovative new online platform to celebrate local artists.

The Regional Artists Exhibition website is an online one-stop-shop for our region’s artistic community, offering the opportunity to explore artworks on exhibition, and discover the region’s vibrant culture.

Community and cultural development spokeswoman councillor Kaye Maguire said the new, cutting edge platform marked the beginning of a new chapter for the arts community.

“The website will be the central place for the annual Regional Artists Exhibition which is run in conjunction with our three major galleries - Gallery 107 at Dalby, Lapunyah Art Gallery in Chinchilla and Dogwood Crossing Miles,” Cr Maguire said.

“This new website creates an innovative way to explore the fantastic creative talents in the region, with easy-to-use catalogues and a 3D gallery experience which really feels like you’re inspecting the artworks in person.

“It will also greatly enhance exposure for our amazing local artists, offering another way to showcase their art and sell their pieces to the community and beyond.

“By creating a new platform, we can share the work of our amazing artists and galleries with the world and that’s a really exciting thing for our entire region.”

To view the platform visit www.westerndownsarts.com.au