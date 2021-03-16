Western Downs apprentices to spark up their new careers

GOOD WORK GUYS: Ergon Energy Apprentices Luke Amos from Gatton, Craig Johnson from Wandoan, Jim Wreford from Dalby, Wayne Dugdell from Toowoomba, Charles Nolan from Tara, Lachlan O'Brien from Yarraman, Toby Schmidt from Kingaroy and Hayden Coleman from Warwick. Picture: Contributed

GOOD WORK GUYS: Ergon Energy Apprentices Luke Amos from Gatton, Craig Johnson from Wandoan, Jim Wreford from Dalby, Wayne Dugdell from Toowoomba, Charles Nolan from Tara, Lachlan O'Brien from Yarraman, Toby Schmidt from Kingaroy and Hayden Coleman from Warwick. Picture: Contributed

Three Western Downs apprentices will start their journey in the electrical sector following a successful intake of 88 applicants to Ergon and Energex.

Ergon Energy’s 60 new starters included 12 apprentices from the Darling and Western Downs, with Jim Wreford from Dalby, Charles Nolan from Tara, and Craig Johnson from Wandoan representing the region.

Others in the Ergon cohort will be based in Kingaroy, Murgon, Charleville, and more than a dozen other locations in Queensland.

Meanwhile, Energex’s 28 new apprentices are headed for depots at Gatton, Caboolture Cooroy, and several other areas in Queensland.

Chief Executive of Ergon and Energex parent company Energy Queensland Rod Duke said the 2021 intake represented another major investment in building skills across the state.

“At a time when local skills and know-how have never been more important, it’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm and quality of candidates who are keen to come on board,” Mr Duke said.

“Our 88 new apprentices join over 400 existing apprentices across Ergon and Energex who are at various stages of their training, and this homegrown pipeline of talent is really standing our customers in good stead for many years to come.”

The class of 2021 included nine former defence force personnel, and several workers who were displaced from existing apprenticeships when their former training employer ceased operations.

One-third of the newest recruits were women as well, with Mr Duke stating it had increased significantly compared to previous years.

