’We’re not a racist family’, says William

Why are the royals split into ‘The Firm’ and ‘The Institution’?

Prince William said the royal family is not racist and he's planning to speak to his brother as he and Kate made their first return to royal duties since the Harry and Meghan interview.

"We are very much not a racist family," he said after a question from Sky News as he visited a school in east London with his wife.

Asked whether he had spoken to his brother, William replied: "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were returning to royal duties for the first time since Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview aired, visiting a Stratford school during the rollout of a mental health program for children on Thursday.

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

The pair wore face masks as they travelled in a Range Rover driven by protection officers to School21 after its reopening following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

William's biting remarks come days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, in which they made a series of explosive claims about the royal family - including that an unnamed royal discussed what colour Archie's skin might be before he was born.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement after the tell-all Oprah chat: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Prince Harry told Oprah that he was "part of the system" with the royals, but he believed Prince William and his father Prince Charles were "trapped".

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave," Harry said. "And I have huge compassion for that.

"My brother can't leave that system, but I have."

Does your father think it's a toxic environment or relationship? — @Oprah



"No, I think he's had to make peace with it." — Prince Harry #OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/FH9YrLMDYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Asked if William wanted to leave, the Duke of Sussex replied: "I don't know, I can't speak for him, but with that relationship and that control and the fear by the UK tabloids, it's a toxic environment.

"But I will always be there for him, I will always be there for my family.

"I've tried to make them see what has happened."

The Duke of Sussex said he believed his father had "made his peace" with the situation, but he and Meghan could not, with the Duchess of Sussex saying race and social media made it "different" for them.

Oprah asked about the brothers' relationship. "As I said before, I love William to bits," Harry responded. "We've been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.

"The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."

Meghan also claimed she had been left in tears by Kate over the flower girl dresses ahead of her wedding.

It had previously been reported that Meghan had left Kate in tears, but the Duchess of Sussex said in their interview that the fact the "reverse" happened, and the fact the institution did not correct the story was "a turning point".

Meghan said she had forgiven Kate after the Duchess of Cambridge apologised, although The Times claimed on Monday that the 39-year-old slammed the door in her sister-in-law's face when she visited with flowers.

