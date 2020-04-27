Welcome Kogan’s 4th gen firefighter into the world

IT WILL be awhile before Sarah Annelle Jacobsen will be able to lift a fire hose, but with the love and support of her courageous and spontaneous parents – the sky it the limit for Chinchilla’s newest resident.

Kogan and District Rural Fire Brigade members Belinda, and Daniel Jacobsen welcomed their baby girl and 4th generation firefighter into the world earlier this month.

Sarah came into the world without a hiccup at 5.17pm on Monday, April 18, at the Dalby Hospital.

New father and firefighter, Daniel Jacobsen said as soon as Sarah entered the world his had changed forever.

“It was definitely something I never would have expected and being able to cut the cord and deliver Sarah myself was really a special thing for me,” Mr Jacobsen said.

“I didn’t give it as much credit as I should have, it definitely clicked that I was a dad at that stage.”

Mr Jacobsen has no doubt in his mind that his brave little girl will follow in his, his father, and grandfathers’ footsteps by becoming a member of the local brigade.

“I reckon she’s going to be an awesome little firefighter when she grows up,” he said.

“She’ll be doing plenty and helping a lot, and if she’s anything like her dad she will be one to love and give back to her community.”

“I’ve been in the brigade since I was 10, so from a really young age.

“My grandfather is the first officer of the Kogan Fire Rural Brigade, and growing up my mum and dad were in it, and when I got old enough I started getting involved too… and Belinda’s dad was actually a part of in a rural fire brigade in Pentland.”

Mr Jacobsen said his experience so far hasn’t been as he originally anticipated.

“People tell me ‘expect this expect that,’ you could write a whole book about it – but it’s different for everyone and without witnessing it for yourself noone is prepared for a baby,” he said.

“As much as you want it, and you think you think you’re ready, it’s just something that you have to play every day by ear, it can change in the blink of an eye, it really can.”

Despite COVID-19 social restrictions, Mr Jacobsen said those nearest and dearest have had the opportunity to meet Sarah.

“With visitation rules we’re allowed two people at a time… we had my mum and Belinda’s dad visit, and obviously we try and keep to the rules as much as possible,” he said.

“People want to see her but we just can’t risk it at the moment… when the rules relax a little bit we’ll be able to get out and properly visit people and show bub off.

“In this day and age people can still see her via face time and Skype, my dad lives in Darwin and he’s always on FaceTime with us.”

Mr Jacobsen said he’d pretty much given up on relationships before Belinda came along – it was love at first sight.

The 20-year-olds met last year on via a dating app on Tuesday, April 2, and first meet in Chinchilla at the Stonewood Villas where Belinda was celebrating with family.

“We just clicked so well, and so quickly, it was amazing,” he said.

“She was in Condamine and I was in Chinchilla, and we just got to talking for ages and now we are a family.

“She met me outside Stonewood Villas, and she was in fine form… at the time it was like well why wasn’t I invited? It was quite funny and a lot of fun.”

And the rest was history.