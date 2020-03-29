Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

WEEKEND ELECTION WRAP: All your election news in one place

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
29th Mar 2020 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE weekend wraps up, the results will still take some time before the winners are announced.

Here's what you may have missed:

Before any votes are tallied, here's how the candidates felt after their election campaigns, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:

By lunch time Sunday, the Electoral Commission of Queensland released the first 42 per cent of the mayoral candidate voting, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:

The councillor candidate votes now being released, see who is in the prime position heading into the evening, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:

See what these council candidates had to say about the results so far, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:

The mayoral is very one sided, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY. 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health Hospital staff across Australia are bracing for an "enormous" surge in coronavirus cases amid warnings that private hospitals could shut down.

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Health 600 nurses have already been stood down in New South Wales

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        BUSINESS REOPENS: Staff frying through the chaos

        premium_icon BUSINESS REOPENS: Staff frying through the chaos

        News After being closed for nine months Chinchilla’s only fish and chip shop is back up...