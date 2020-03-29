WEEKEND ELECTION WRAP: All your election news in one place
AS THE weekend wraps up, the results will still take some time before the winners are announced.
Here's what you may have missed:
Before any votes are tallied, here's how the candidates felt after their election campaigns, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:
By lunch time Sunday, the Electoral Commission of Queensland released the first 42 per cent of the mayoral candidate voting, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:
The councillor candidate votes now being released, see who is in the prime position heading into the evening, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:
See what these council candidates had to say about the results so far, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY:
The mayoral is very one sided, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.