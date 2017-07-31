Weed, steroids, ice and guns found during police raids

POLICE charged two men with several firearms offences after officers recovered weapons, including a stolen firearm, during a raid on a property at the Gums.

From May 11-12, police from the Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad, the Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch and the Firearm and Cannabis Team executed several search warrants west of Dalby.

During a search warrant executed at a rural property at The Gums, police located stolen and unregistered firearms.

Initial investigations revealed one of the firearms was stolen during a 2010 burglary.

Investigations into the firearms are continuing.

Over the course of the operation, police executed 10 search warrants and charge seven people with 16 offences relating to weapons and illicit drugs.

A 36-year-old Kumbarilla man was charged with possessing cannabis and steroids, producing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrate Court on June 2.

A 27-year-old Tara man was charged with possessing cannabis and amphetamines, and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrate Court on July 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jim Lacey said that the recovery of stolen and unregistered firearms remained a high priority for police.

"Our investigators are committed to servicing rural and remote communities and working conjointly with regional police such as Dalby CIB," Detective Senior Sergeant Lacey said.

"The results of this operation resulted in dangerous weapons being taken off our streets, which allow us to continue keeping our communities safe."