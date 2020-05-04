WEATHER WRAP: Miles faces cold snap over weekend

Farm in Australian Southern Highlands during winter season.

MILES has faced a very chilly beginning of May this year.

Meteorologist for the Bureau of Meteorology Peter Markworth said the mercury plummeted to 3.6 degrees on Saturday with the maximum making only making it to 20.7 degrees.

Sunday was a little warmer with a minimum of 7.3 degrees.

This morning was even colder hitting a 2.5 degree minimum.

The average minimum temperature for Miles is 8.2 degrees with today’s weather being almost 6 degrees below average.

The lowest recorded temperature for May was -2.6 degrees, recorded in 2006.

Tomorrow morning will be quite cold hitting a minimum of 6 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to warm up over the week with the maximum for this Saturday expected to top 27 degrees.