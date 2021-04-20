Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
INJURED: Blood splatters a southwest Queensland pavement after a violent street fight west of Tara. Pic: Tara Croser.
INJURED: Blood splatters a southwest Queensland pavement after a violent street fight west of Tara. Pic: Tara Croser.
News

WEAPONS, BLOOD, BRUTALITY: Details emerge of Tara brawl

Peta McEachern
20th Apr 2021 9:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Chaotic scenes ignited on a quiet autumn afternoon along a street in Tara when two groups of people clashed, and an alleged street brawl broke out.

The Chinchilla News understands multiple weapons and at least 10 people were involved in the alleged violent street fight, which resulted in a man being rushed to Tara Hospital.

STREET BRAWL: A massive alleged street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps
STREET BRAWL: A massive alleged street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigations into an assault that occurred on Barden Street at 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 were continuing.

“Any witnesses are urged to come forward with information,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye.

An hour after the alleged altercation, a Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports indicated it had been a family matter that caused the alleged brawl.

If you have any information regarding the alleged street fight, contact the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200, or policelink on 131 444.

alleged weapons offence tara alleged crime tara police tara street brawl violent crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        Premium Content Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        News The Miles Community and Origin Energy came together to boost local fish natural numbers. DETAILS:

        • 20th Apr 2021 10:09 AM
        Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        Premium Content Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        News Over 10 job opportunities are currently up for grabs at a thriving Chinchilla...

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property Revealed: Best and worst postcodes for mortgage repayments in QLD

        Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Premium Content Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Politics Cabinet has backed a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games