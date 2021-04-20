WEAPONS, BLOOD, BRUTALITY: Details emerge of Tara brawl

Chaotic scenes ignited on a quiet autumn afternoon along a street in Tara when two groups of people clashed, and an alleged street brawl broke out.

The Chinchilla News understands multiple weapons and at least 10 people were involved in the alleged violent street fight, which resulted in a man being rushed to Tara Hospital.

STREET BRAWL: A massive alleged street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigations into an assault that occurred on Barden Street at 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 were continuing.

“Any witnesses are urged to come forward with information,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye.

An hour after the alleged altercation, a Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports indicated it had been a family matter that caused the alleged brawl.

If you have any information regarding the alleged street fight, contact the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200, or policelink on 131 444.