Wealthy Chinese family misled in residency plot

After a rich family told De Hong Yu that their son wanted to stay in Australia after uni, he unleashed a deception to help fund the nation’s biggest jade mine.

A man misled a Chinese student seeking permanent residency into agreeing to pay $1.2 million for a stake in Australia's largest jade mine, a court has found.

In March 2017, Haolin Li introduced his father to GWM Resources director De Hong Yu at a dinner in Haymarket. The father, whose name is unknown, was visiting from China.

The NSW District Court last month heard the father told Mr Yu: "My son is currently studying at university here and is interested in getting permanent residency in Australia."

They exchanged numbers and WeChat account details.

Five months later, Haolin Li went to Mr Yu's office at Thornleigh, and the deception began.

De Hong Yu of GWM Resources outside its offices at Thornleigh. Picture: John Grainger

The court was told that at the meeting Mr Yu said: "My company owns the largest jade mine in Australia and started jade exploration in 2014. Now I am seeking to do (an) Initial Public Offering (and) have the company publicly listed" on the Australian stock market. "That's why I now need investment funds."

Mr Li replied: "So your company owns the jade mine?"

Mr Yu: "For sure. I guarantee that ... The plan is, you purchase the shares in my company to fund the company to do the IPO. The investment in my company will help you to obtain permanent residency. After that, you can get your investment fund back with profit."

Mr Li said: "It sounds like a good plan. How much are we talking about?"

Mr Yu: "My company is very successful. The value of the company is $15m. You need to purchase 10 per cent of the shares, which will cost $1.5m. But given your family might be able to help us to develop the company in the future, I can talk with the other shareholders of the company to see whether we can give you a special price, say, $1.2m."

Mr Li responded: "Ok. But is my investment safe? Will I lose money?"

Mr Yu: "Once the company is listed, its prospects are brilliant. The return of your investment is guaranteed. You will have a good return."

Mr Yu has been ordered to refund more than $300,000. Picture: John Grainger

Mr Li: "And how long will it take to get permanent residency? Will you help me?"

Mr Yu: "About six months. Don't worry. I will help you. It is a good plan and (a) rare opportunity ... you can get permanent residency very quickly and meanwhile make money."

Mr Li: "Ok. I will discuss with my parents first."

A month later, Mr Yu requested a deposit of $150,000. Within hours, Mr Li had the sum transferred to GWM from his mother's account. A further $184,662.90 was transferred a short time after.

In October 2017, a family friend suggested Mr Li check GWM did own a jade mine in Australia. He found an article that the court accepted "caused him to have doubts about whether the second defendant in fact owned any jade mines in Australia at the time of the entry into the investment agreement."

No more payments were made and the court heard that in December that year, Mr Li confronted Mr Yu at Thornleigh, saying: "The information you told me before is not true. I want to cancel the agreement and have all my money back."

Mr Yu replied: "Look, we can discuss that. My company has very good prospects. I can offer you a job in my company. So we still can help you in migration."

Mr Li said: "No. I don't trust you. I just want all my money back."

Mr Yu said there had been a “misunderstanding”. Picture: John Grainger

But it was not refunded. Eventually the family took legal action and last month the court found Mr Yu engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in breach of the Australian Consumer Law over his claim to have owned the largest jade mine in Australia at the time the investment agreement was struck. It ordered $334,692.90 be repaid, plus $55,240 of interest.

Mr Yu this week told The Daily Telegraph it was all a "misunderstanding."

"I'm very sad," he said. "This would have been the only jade mine in Australia and very successful. You know all the Chinese people like jade."

Mr Yu said an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has no record of an appeal being filed.

