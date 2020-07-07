‘Weak and heartless’: Maranoa MP slams Premier over COVID-19 pub fines

National Party deputy leader David Littleproud says Queensland Premier weak and heartless on the issue of fines imposed on country pubs for COVID-19 breaches.

NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud has come out firing saying the Queensland Premier has pulled of the “rare double of being both wear and heartless” on the issue of the fines imposed on country pubs for COVID-19 breaches.

The Commonwealth Hotel and Royal on Ninety-Nine in Roma, The Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla and the Injune Hotel were all slapped with fines after breaching COVID-19 public health directives.

Mr Littleproud has said premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is weak by throwing her hands in the air, saying it is all a matter for the police.

“The Premier’s actions show she’s prepared to treat regional Queenslanders differently to those in the south East,” he said.

“The Premier let 30,000 people protest in Brisbane with no penalty but lays into small country pubs going broke for a breach.

“People in Brisbane should know regional Queenslanders feel as though they’re second class citizens in our state.

“It’s heartless of the Premier to not even try and find a way to remove the fines on these small country pubs going to the wall due to COVID-19.

“I wrote to the Premier last week to take into account the tenuous nature of these regional pubs. I am still waiting for a response.

“What is needed here is a Premier who can see the punishment does not fit the crime and try to work it through to a solution.

“By abandoning the hard working country publicans, the Premier sends a signal that their business, the people they employ and the communities they serve, do not matter.

“Anyone can see that a fine of $6672 on a business that has been losing money hand over fist, due to COVID-19, could send that business under.

“And by not stepping up, the Queensland Premier reveals herself to be weak and heartless.”