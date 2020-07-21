WE REMEMBER: 20 years since Chinchilla policeman murdered

ANNIVERSARY: Norman was shot & killed attending a violent domestic at the Alton Downs property of Royce Cooper near Rockhampton 20 Jul 2000. Pic: Rockhampton Morning Bulletin .

ALTHOUGH two decades have passed since Chinchjilla man, Senior Constable Norm Watt was tragically murdered while on duty, his comrades in the blue uniform have not forgotten his service and sacrifice.

The Chinchilla man was called to the hobby farm at Alton Downs on Thursday, July 20, where a serious domestic dispute was taking place after reports came through that a man fired three shots at a friend.

Snr const Watt was called to the siege with his partner and dog, PD Zeus.

In the dead of the night as officers cordoned off the residence, the killer snuck out of the house and hid himself in some bushes where he shot at snr const Watt.

Snr const Watt, who had been checking the boundary fence of the property with another officer, dropped to the ground after being fatally wounded in the groin.

Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch said officers would be taking a moment today to remember their fallen brother in blue, and that snr const Watt would be forever remembered with his memorial plaque firmly in place at the Chinchilla police station.

Earlier this year snr const Watt was honoured during the official commissioning and naming of a police vessels on March 11.

The QPV Norm Watt, a 17m monohull patrol and enforcement vessel was named after the fallen officer.

The new patrol vessel, Queensland Police Vessel (QPV) Norm Watt is named after Senior Constable Norm Watt, who died by gunfire while responding to an incident near Rockhampton on July 21, 2000

Snr Const Watt’s mother Rosalie Watt said at the time that the naming meant a lot to her, and she’ll be forever proud of the her son and his selfless service to the police force.

“Its hurts in a way, but it’s nice to think that Norm’s spirit will be enjoying it, gliding around the ocean on a brand-new police boat,” she said.

“They also gave us a tour of the boat and took us for a ride on the Brisbane Port and out into the water, which was very exciting.

“It does mean a lot.

“You feel a little bit embarrassed at first, but then you remember how much it meant to the police and how much it mattered to them that they lost one of their own on duty, you know they are struggling with it too.”

Although stationed in the Rockhampton District Dog Squad, Snr Const Watt grew up in Chinchilla, where he completed his schooling before heading off to the police Academy.