WE NEED BACK UP: Lone firey fights house fire

Only one Dirranbandi firey was on deck to fight a house fire over the weekend. Now, QFES are calling for more to join the team. (PHOTO: Barclay White)

WHEN flames began to engulf a Dirranbandi home on Saturday night, it was lone firefighter Laura Easton who responded to the emergency call.

The smell of smoke about 9.50pm alerted a 39-year-old Lignum Ave resident to the fire, but it was too late to stop the blaze from spreading through the entire home.

In the small town, Ms Easton is one of two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services trained personnel and the only firefighter able to respond to the inferno.

Her heroic efforts combined with the help of community members prevented other properties from being destroyed.

Acting Area Commander for Goondiwindi Kent Barron, said Saturday’s blaze reinforced a need for more locals to take up the responsibility.

“Laura was on her own to battle that until the St George unit were able to get down there,” he said.

“The fire started to spread to additional residences, but Laura and some community members were able to assist to stop the fire spreading any further.

“The Dirranbandi community really needs people to step up into a role with us - we provide extensive training.”

Commander Barron said he wanted to thank the community members who helped fight the blaze, but implored them to consider joining the auxiliary team. “Dirranbandi, St George and Bollon are all a difficult area for us, but it’s an area we really need a lot of people in,” he said.

“Lots of people are busy and give a lot of time and energy to other organisations and volunteering, but we are calling for more help in this patch.

“It’s a really varied role, and there is excellent training and equipment provided. QFES is a world leading fire service and a great organisation to work for.” Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the house fire.

If you or someone you know may be interested in joining the fire crews in Dirranbandi, St George or Bollon call 4676 6001 and ask for Kent.