‘We need a new mayor’: new candidate vies for top spot

GLENN Strandquist is no stranger to local government and has always held a passion for properly representing the community he loves.

He has run for council in the 2004, 2012, and 2016 local government elections, and will this year be standing up to represent the region again as he vies for the top position of mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council.

Mr Strandquist is currently the only person challenging incumbent Paul McVeigh, and believes it’s up to the community to ensure there is adequate representation in council.

“Our democratic system needs people to run in order to get represented,” he said.

“I believe it’s the responsibility of the community to put their hand up for leadership roles.

“I have concerns with the way the council is, I have a fear that we don’t have quality representation. The community expectation of the admin process in relation to the service delivery is unacceptable or out of balance.

“The transparency issues, that can only be gained by a trusting culture.”

It’s a passion for his region and for its smaller towns that has made Mr Strandquist run for council over a number of years.

Having lived just outside Jandowae for some time, Mr Strandquist knows the importance of representing not just the larger towns in the Western Downs but the smaller towns as well.

“The councillors seem to have drifted away from representation,” he said.

“Some of that is caused by the fact that most of the councillors live in the main towns.”

Mr Strandquist has been heavily involved in council all his life, and has also had involvements with Chamber of Commerce in different towns.

It’s his ability to remain in touch with the community that he believes makes him an outstanding candidate for the Western Downs Regional Council.

“I’ve always been community involved … I have been to regional chamber meetings for years,” he said.

“Having been community involved, the time allowed me to be involved in the community and now I have more time myself to enable me to do the task.

“The reality is if you’re going to do the job, you’ve got to do the job. You’ve got to make the time.”

Mr Strandquist praised the current council for their work, but said if he were elected he would bring “fresh ideas” and a different approach to councillor roles to make sure all facets of council are meeting community expectations.

“Given the council have paid off the debt, even though that has had some effects on other service deliveries and the condition of roads, the Western Downs is in a great shape,” he said.

“The council on a whole have done a pretty fair job, but the individual councillors have done their best.”

Mr Strandquist believes it’s time for a breath of fresh air in the Western Downs Regional Council.

“We need a new mayor, some new councillors and a fresh approach to our culture,” he said.