“We have missed out on thousands of dollars”

AS COVID-19 restrictions ease as each day progresses, one popular Western Downs location can’t wait to have people back through their doors.

Wayne Kratzmann, the owner of the Bunyas which includes a set off accommodation units, coffee shop, tavern and general store at the Bunya Mountains, has stayed positive through this unprecedented time.

“Any news is good news at this point and now that there is light at the end of the tunnel we can get back to what will be our new normal,” Mr Kratzmann said.

The Bunya Mountains is popular spot for people all around the region, whether it's a casual Sunday morning walk among the rainforest or a catch up with friends at Shackleton’s whiskey bar, Mr Kratzmann isn’t used to the quiet, especially this time of year.

“Easter was terrible this year, we had thousands of dollars in cancellations,” he said.

“The last month or so is normally our busiest time of the year, mothers day weekend is also a big weekend for us, so it’s been really unfortunate.

“Hopefully now because we are included in the radius of where you can go, people will head out this way.”

Less than one hour after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced National Cabinet would enact a three-step plan to develop a COVID-safe Australia last week, Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk announced most parts of regional Queensland had escaped a coronavirus outbreak, and deserved to be recognised for their hard work.

Over the past week non essential businesses have been given the green light to get back up and running with many Queenslanders enjoying their first dine in breakfast in over a month, this weekend.

“The government have done a wonderful job with all of this, I just wish that they would understand that out here we have the space to accommodate more than 10 people to a venue or area,” Mr Kratzmann said.

“It’s not all that realistic to serve only 10 people at a place like the Bunyas or other small country towns.

“The good thing for us is that due to the national boarder closure, I hope that it forces people to explore parts of the country that they may not have heard of or pushed off to explore other things.”