Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
‘We can’t judge’: Wrong to blame driver for deadly crash

Christian Berechree
27th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
MORE Australians "by far" need rescuing on Fraser Island's perilous beaches than overseas visitors.

This is according to Fraser Island Towing, a well-known business that regularly shares stories of vehicle rescues on the island.

In a statement on its Facebook page, a company spokesperson urgedpeople not to judge the driver who died in a 4WD rollover on the island yesterday.

"The comments that are trending are "how were international tourists here?", "they need to do a course", "it was probably a hire car" and so on," they said.

"Can we just take a moment to not blame and give respect for the loss of life on our beautiful island?

"We don't know the cause, therefore we cannot judge."

The post says beach track conditions can change quickly and "can go from smooth sailing to 40kms an hour only".

The spokesperson said the company was more often called out to jobs involving Australias drivers.

"We by far tow more Aussies off Fraser for doing stupid things than we do internationals because a lot of internationals have heard the bad experiences and take it easy," they said.

"If anything hire car drivers are often safer because they want their bond back, they are given contractual obligations to only drive at certain times around the tide, they are given reduced speed limits, an itinerary and are often tracked by GPS.

"So before we all judge let us just accept that this was a tragic accident and send our thoughts to those involved and their loved ones."

fatal crash fccrash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

