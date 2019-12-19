WDRC urges residents to be waterwise

TIPS: By putting a bucket in the shower, water can be saved to water plants. Pic: Supplied

Residents are being urged to rethink the way they use water around the home, as the region continues to deal with hot, dry conditions and ongoing water restrictions.

Western Downs Regional Council offers a range of tips and tricks for residents to save water at home, in the garden, which could not only save them money on their next water bill, but more importantly conserve water.

Spokesman for Utilities Councillor Peter Saxelby said small changes around the home could have a significant affect on a household’s overall water consumption.

“As our region continues to deal with hot and dry weather, it’s vitally important we are managing our water responsibly,” Cr Saxelby said.

“There are many people in our community that are struggling with drought conditions, and that’s why it’s so important we’re helping each other out and doing what we can to support our neighbours and one of the ways we can achieve this, is by being more careful with our water usage.

“Residents can start by considering how they can save water in the bathroom and the laundry.

“We use more water in bathrooms than we do in any other internal area of the home, and residents can do several things to reduce their water usage which could also save them time and money on their next water bill.

“Showers can use about 20 litres of water per minute, accounting for up to 24% of household water use. Saving water can be as simple as taking a shorter shower and do what is necessary to soap up, scrub down and rinse off. If you’re after a longer soak, consider taking a bath instead.

“Residents can also make some changes to their bathroom including installing water saving shower heads or for a more long-term solution, consider insulating your hot water pipes so it doesn’t take as long for your shower to heat up.

“You can also save water by inserting a plug when you’re washing your hands in a basin and turning off the tap while you brush your teeth or shave.

“Up to 16% of household water is flushed down the toilet, so residents can reduce wastage by ensuring they are not flushing needlessly and speaking to their plumber about what improvements can be made to their toilet system.

“When it comes to the laundry, always ensure you have a full load of washing before turning on your machine. If you have a small load, always double check you’ve adjusted your water level.”

Company Director of Stimson Plumbing and Building Maintenance Jody Monaghan said residents should get in touch with their local plumber if they’re concerned about their water usage at home.

“Keep an eye out for any leaks around the home or strange green patches on the lawn as they could point to a leakage problem and might need to be investigated by a licensed professional,” Mrs Monaghan said.

“Your local plumber can provide a range of support and expertise to help you reduce your water consumption

around the home and people should seek advice before undertaking any significant plumbing work.”