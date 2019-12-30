Menu
Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.
News

Water truck rolls on major highway

Caitlan Charles
30th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
AN EMPTY water truck has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway.

The crash happened just before 3pm, south of the Copabella Mine site.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

"It's just a bit of a mess," he said, describing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics and taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The QPS spokesman said police were on scene assisting with traffic control and a contraflow was in place to keep vehicles moving.

