Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has fallen off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning. Pictured: Waterskiing at Nepean River near Penrith. Photo: Bob Barker.
A man has fallen off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning. Pictured: Waterskiing at Nepean River near Penrith. Photo: Bob Barker.
News

UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12PM: 

A man in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital after falling off his water skis earlier this morning.  

Earlier 11.15am:

A MAN in his 20s has injured his arm after falling off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Awoonga Dam Rd at 10.02am where they helped transport the man back to the boat ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was "relatively stable" and was being treated by paramedics currently.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
lake awoonga water ski water ski accident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal ‘recycler’ in trouble as debts hit $1.79m

        premium_icon Animal ‘recycler’ in trouble as debts hit $1.79m

        Business A CQ business that turns animal by-products into usable materials has been put into administration with debts to companies and employees reaching almost $2m.

        WHAT’S ON: Your full guide to 2020 in the Western Downs

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Your full guide to 2020 in the Western Downs

        News With so many great events held in our region in 2020, here are the ones to mark in...

        Your guide to next week across the Western Downs

        Your guide to next week across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Woman hospitalised after colliding with deer on highway

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after colliding with deer on highway

        News Woman hospitalised after colliding with a deer on the Carnarvon Hwy and Moonie Hwy.