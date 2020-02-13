Menu
WARNING: If it’s flooded forget it! Pic: Gekies Storm Chasing
News

Water rising at the Weir set to flood Chinchilla Tara Rd

Peta McEachern
13th Feb 2020 9:14 AM

THE Western Downs Regional Council has issued a warning to residents of Chinchilla who are currently on flood watch.

A spokeswoman for the Western Downs Regional Council said water levels at the Weir are likely to continue to rise throughout the day - it is currently siting on 137.17% capacity.

ROAD DAMAGE: Wieambilla Rd past Wieambilla Creek Crossing towards Tara Chinchilla Rd. Pic: Carmine Kruening
“The water levels are rising at Chinchilla Weir and some local roads are expected to be impacted as a result,” the spokeswoman said.

“Chinchilla Tara Road has the potential to close due to floodwater and we urge residents to be alert and to drive to the conditions.”

Local weather expects from Gerkies Storm Chasing, Peter and Seth Gerke issued a warning for locals to safe as the Weir levels continue to rise and storms roll in.

“The Chinchilla weir is currently at moderate flood warning and is likely to exceed major flood warning later on Thursday,” they said.

“Keep an eye on warnings, more storms and showers are expected today again with totals anywhere from 10 to 30mm under storms and 50 to 100mm under stationary strong storms. Stay safe everyone.”

RISING: Charleys Creek at 8.15am on Thursday, February 13. Pic: Caitlin Jayne Tilley
Charleys Creek is another waterway to watch, it burst it’s banks yesterday afternoon with The Bureau Of Mereology issuing a flood warning.

Heavy rainfall over the Charleys Creek catchment area early Wednesday has caused river level rises and minor to moderate flood levels between Beruna and Burncluith Bridge.

The Charleys Creek at Chinchilla is currently at 3.52 metres (below minor) and rising.

River levels at Chinchilla are expected to hit moderate flood levels Thursday and into Friday, February 14.

FORGET IT: Charleys Creek behind the Chinchilla car-wash Pic: Atul Chhabra
Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Stay up to date with the latest information by clicking the links below:

Western Downs Regional Council

Department of Transport and Main Roads

Bureau of Meteorology

