Water continues to flow through town

After Chinchilla experienced torrential rainfall in the early hours of this morning, the water is rising fast in the local weir’s and creeks.

Miles recorded 48mm of rain overnight with higher totals likely to be higher in Chinchilla and residents are feeling the full brunt of it this afternoon.

Charleys Creek 5.30.pm 12/02/2020.

The Chinchilla Weir is flowing almost 115% and the Charleys creek has busted it’s banks, covering the footpath that surrounds it.

Heavy rainfall over the Charleys Creek catchment area early Wednesday has caused river level rises and minor to moderate flood levels between Beruna and Burncluith Bridge.

The Charleys Creek at Chinchilla is currently at 3.27 metres and rising.

River levels at Chinchilla are expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.00m) overnight Wednesday and the moderate flood level later Thursday.

Bureau of Metrologist forecaster Harry Clark said more rainfall could be on it’s way in the next 12 hours.

“Currently there are some primarily storms to west of Miles and they don’t look serious at the stage,” he said

“However given the fact they are slow moving means that there is potential for isolated further heavy rainfall.

“It’s definitely not widespread they are pretty isolated so we might got anything at all but there’s definitely a potential.”

He stated that we could expect anywhere up to 33mm this evening but coming into tomorrow as the chances decreases, as all the activity contracts further east.

“There’s definitely the chance of further isolated heavy rainfalls over the 12 hours but going into we aren’t accepting heavy totals.”

Further rises to the major flood level are possible.