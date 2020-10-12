Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

CREWS ON SCENE: Multiple fire crews and air support are battling a fire burning in Bowenville on October 12. Picture: Bev Lacey

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews along with air support are fighting to contain a vegetation fire burning near Dalby this afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire burning in the vicinity of the Bowenville Moola Rd, Bowenville.

This fire broke out earlier today, however as at 1.45pm it is posing no threat to property at the moment.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

It's been reported that the fire has burnt about 40 hectares of scrub and farmland.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.