Water bombers called in to fight Toowoomba region crop fire

Water bombers battle have been called to fight a fire at Jondaryan.

The Jondaryan rural fire brigade is working to control a blaze that is suspected to have started by sparks thrown out by a header.

The fire front is estimated to be about 200m wide and is burning at a property on Jondaryan-Evanslea Rd.

Ground crews have been called in from nearby volunteer brigades.

They also requested aerial water bombers, stations at the Toowoomba Airport.

One crew is on scene with a second en route, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

