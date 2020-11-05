Water bombers called in to fight Toowoomba region crop fire
The Jondaryan rural fire brigade is working to control a blaze that is suspected to have started by sparks thrown out by a header.
The fire front is estimated to be about 200m wide and is burning at a property on Jondaryan-Evanslea Rd.
Ground crews have been called in from nearby volunteer brigades.
They also requested aerial water bombers, stations at the Toowoomba Airport.
One crew is on scene with a second en route, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.
