Woman smashing into bottle-o
Crime

WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

Peta McEachern
by
21st Feb 2020 3:13 PM
POLICE are investigating an attempted break and enter that occurred at a bottle'o in Miles last month. At 2.40am on Monday, January 27, a woman smashed the front door of a Murilla Street business with a piece of wood that had been covered with a purple tasselled sarong.  Police have released vision of the crime, where the woman can be seen using the chuck of wood as a battering ram, smashing the glass shopfront, but being unable to gain entry.  The glass door was hit sixteen times.  The woman is described as caucasian, thin build, brown hair, wearing a black cap and sunglasses, blue top with white stripes on the arms, khaki shorts and black thongs. Anyone with further information is urged to contact police. If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

