A Sunshine Coast snake catcher has captured incredible footage of emergency veterinarians saving a Keelback's life by pulling out a massive cane toad from its mouth.

Stuart McKenzie, who owns Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, said he found the Keelback "in a world of hurt" caught up in mesh bag at a home in Maroochydore.

"As soon as I got him out from being stuck in the bag he still didn't seem well at all and I noticed something in this stomach that wasn't sitting right either," Mr McKenzie wrote on Facebook.

The toad was carefully removed from the Keelback's belly. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"I took the snake to the Animal Emergency Service (at Tanawha) and the awesome vets were able to carefully help the Keelback regurg its meal.

"As soon as the cane toad got regurgitated the Keelback seemed to feel a whole lot better."

Mr McKenzie said Keelbacks can eat cane toads, but this particular one wasn't sitting well in the snake's stomach.

He later told The Courier-Mail the snake potentially would have died if no action was taken.

"They can eat toads however due to being stuck in netting the toad wasn't sitting well in the snake's stomach so it had to come out," he said.

The footage shows the vets carefully removing the massive cane toad, with the Keelback looking relieved once it was removed.

The Sunshine Coast snake catcher monitored the Keelback overnight before releasing it back into the wild the next day, saying: "It's hard to believe this little Keelback is still alive".

Originally published as Watch: Vile critter pulled from snake's mouth